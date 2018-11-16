Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at a Dennys in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint from a Dennys Restaurant on Knipp Street in Columbia on Wednesday. Police have confirmed the victim and the suspect knew eachother.

They were last seen headed eastbound on I-70 in a black four door Lexus.

Police say they recieved the call around 4:00am.

