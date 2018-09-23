Woman Killed in Cross-over Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LEBANON - The highway patrol says a woman is dead after a car crossed the center line and crashed into her vehicle in southern Missouri. 28-year-old April Bay of Lebanon died late Wednesday night after her compact car was struck by a 2003 Buick on Missouri 32 in Laclede County. The Buick driver, 66-year-old Anna Crimson of Plato, and two small boys sustained non-life threatening injuries and were hospitalized. Troopers say Crimson's car crossed into oncoming traffic and first struck a semi, then hit Bay's car. The boys were not seriously hurt and Crimson's injuries were described as minor.