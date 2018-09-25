Woman Killed in Deer Accident

AP-MO--Traffic Death-Deer,0092Car hits deer, woman in oncoming car killed SHAWNEETOWN, Mo. (AP) -- A southeast Missouri woman is dead after a deer that was struck by an oncoming car crashed through her windshield. The highway patrol says 47-year-old Joann Jaco of Whitewater was killed last night when a northbound car hit the deer on U-S 61 in Cape Girardeau County. The impact sent the animal airborne and into the path of Jaco's southbound car. The deer crashed through Jaco's windshield and struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not seriously hurt. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-23-07 0933EDT