Woman killed in early morning St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been killed in a St. Louis house fire.

KSDK-TV reports the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the roof of the home collapsed and firefighters found the body of a woman on the second floor of the house buried under the debris.

The fire also spread to the houses next to the home. Jenkerson says firefighters were hampered by cars that were parked in front of fire hydrants.