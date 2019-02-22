Woman killed in head-on car crash
COLUMBIA - A woman was killed and another seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Columbia Thursday morning.
Wendy V. Garcia-Raygoza, 24, was travelling east on Route WW near Hominy Creek Bridge when 79-year-old Eunice G. McCaleb crossed the centerline and hit her head-on.
The two women were taken to the hospital, where Garcia-Raygoza was pronounced dead. McCaleb was being treated for serious injuries.
Police said icy road conditions may have played a role in the crash. Garcia-Raygoza was not wearing a seat-belt, according to the Columbia Police Department.
A third driver, who rear-ended McCaleb's car after the initial impact, was not reported hurt.
