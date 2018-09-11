Woman killed, man wounded in shooting near a Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said a woman has been killed and a man wounded in a shooting near a Kansas City bar.

The Kansas City Star reported that the shooting happened early Monday. Police suspect both victims were shot in a parking lot near The Point Bar. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.