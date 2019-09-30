Woman Killed While Helping Injured Dog
BRANSON (AP) - A Forsyth church pastor died yesterday after being struck by a car while trying to help an injured dog. Authorities say 43-year-old Brenda Stuck was jogging along the southeast outer road of U.S. 65 two miles north of Branson Thursday night when her friend's dog, Mac, ran into the road and was hit by a car. Stuck ran out to help the dog while the dog's owner, Tami McCall, went to call for assistance. Stuck was then hit by a 1994 Chrysler Concorde. She died of her injuries the following day. She was a founder and pastor at the River Valley Community Church and mother of four. Friends remembered her as being involved in her local school district and efforts to help children. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of an attempted robbery at a restaurant early Monday morning. Police would not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence Sunday night on Silver Mill Drive, west of Rangeline Street on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Adam Hassan's mother, Amina Mohamed, gave him his birthday money, she said she asked him how she... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Javion M Lawhorn-Wallace is in custody at the Boone County Jail as of Sunday evening after being arrested... More >>
in
STURGEON - Dozens of people from across mid-Missouri showed up for the 2nd Annual Hog Roast Fundraiser Sunday afternoon at... More >>
in
HIGBEE - After closing almost three months ago, the Higbee Senior and Community Center is set to reopen its doors.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local contractor is encouraging others to consider taking up a career in construction ahead of Build Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested one person following an assault involving a knife at a Columbia restaurant Saturday... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY—Local farmers across the nation might see trade and demand boost soon thanks to a new trade agreement made... More >>
in
LEBANON - Police in Lebanon are still searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a 12-year-old girl at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members gathered Saturday to honor those who have died in recent Columbia incidents. Members of Restoration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early Saturday night due to inclement weather, the festival tweeted. According... More >>
in
BRUMLEY - What started as a Facebook group has grown to a community effort to save a piece of Brumley... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two men for stealing 66 guns from a pawn shop earlier this month,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Missouri law banning abortions based on signs of Down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2). Hickman hopes to... More >>
in