Woman Killed While Helping Injured Dog

in News Source:

BRANSON (AP) - A Forsyth church pastor died yesterday after being struck by a car while trying to help an injured dog. Authorities say 43-year-old Brenda Stuck was jogging along the southeast outer road of U.S. 65 two miles north of Branson Thursday night when her friend's dog, Mac, ran into the road and was hit by a car. Stuck ran out to help the dog while the dog's owner, Tami McCall, went to call for assistance. Stuck was then hit by a 1994 Chrysler Concorde. She died of her injuries the following day. She was a founder and pastor at the River Valley Community Church and mother of four. Friends remembered her as being involved in her local school district and efforts to help children. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.