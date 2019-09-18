Woman Last Seen on Gasconade River Now Missing

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, July 09 2013 Jul 9, 2013 Tuesday, July 09, 2013 4:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2013 in News
Source: News Release
By: KOMU 8 Staff

MARIES COUNTY - Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Vienna Fire Department are currently searching the Gasconade River near Vienna for a missing person.

Penny D. Curtner, age 34, was reported missing by her family at 2:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. It was reported that she was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. floating down the Gasconade River by herself on a black and green tube. Curtner was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, bluish/green one piece swim suit. Family and friends have not been able to contact her.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office asks that you call 573-422-3381 if you have seen Curtner or know where she is.

