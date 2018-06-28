Woman Leaves Mark on Mexico Armory

Summers received her first leadership position as a platoon guide when she began basic training.

"The first formation, when I saw who all I had on attendance, I noticed that I was the only female," she remembered. "And it didn't really hit me at first, took a couple drills before, and someone actually told me. They said, 'Well, ma'am, you do realize that you are the first female at this armory?'"

She's the first female, but Summers is a third-generation soldier, following her father and grandfather. A legacy that started at an early age.

Then, Summers went to Bosnia as a medic, earning medals along the way.

"It wouldn't surprise me if she came to me tomorrow and said she was going to Alaska to learn how to make snowballs," said Charity's mother, Darlene Waybright.

Summers is now a student at Columbia College.