Woman Lends Hand In Tragedy

BOONE COUNTY - Everyone has different ways of getting away, even if it's just for a few minutes. Hazel Kinder found a getaway in music. A vacation she needed after years of tragedy. She calls it a vacation from her troubles. It's what makes her tick.

"This is what I live for," Hazel Kinder said.

In Hazel Kinder's mind, music is the friend that's never left her side. She'll tell you it's the medicine for her soul. It's a gift she brings wherever there's a need.

In late July, Kinder traveled to Lee's Summit to help a family with a great need.

Two years ago. the Michael Stults family received news no parent wants to hear when doctors diagnosed their oldest son Brison with Niemann Pick Type C, a terminal disease. Not even fifty days later later, their middle child Parker got the same diagnosis.

This year, medical bills will reach nearly $200,000 a year.

Kinder coordinated a benefit to help. "I started calling musicians. Before I knew it there was an auction, a barbeque, people just kind of wanted to help," Kinder said.

4500 dollars later, they did.

The Stults boys suffer from dementia, hearing and vision loss, and insomnia. Their mother, Jennifer Stults, says they're lucky if they get one word out during the day.

"Just hug your kids, because you never know if they are going to be here tomorrow or not," Jennifer Stults said.

Though 100 miles seperates the Stults family from Kinder, they have a lot more in common than you might think. For 13 years, between 1985 and 1998, Kinder watched as her children, David, Paul, and Jonathan, lost their lives to Niemann Pick Type C.

"It's not bearable without someone to support you, to love you, to say I'm there for you," Kinder said.

For the Stults family, Hazel's is there.

"I'm not going to stop until they get some help," Kinder said.

When you ask Hazel Kinder what she'd tell her boys if she could talk to them today, her answer is simple.

"I still love you. I'll always love you," Kinder said.

