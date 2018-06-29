Woman Linked to 2 Heroin Deaths Faces New Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A southwestern Illinois woman who was linked to two heroin-related deaths two years ago is accused of injecting a woman with a non-fatal overdose of heroin last month.



Angella Halliday, of Moro, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery in Madison County. She is jailed on $250,000 bond and could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.



Prosecutors allege that Halliday injected a Wood River woman with too much heroin while they were doing the drug at the woman's home last month. Paramedics were able to revive the woman.



Halliday was charged in 2011 with two counts of drug-induced homicide for allegedly providing the heroin used in the fatal overdoses of her boyfriend and another man. Those charges were dropped in exchange for Halliday pleading guilty to lesser charges.