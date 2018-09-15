Woman Nearly Kills Infant

On Wednesday, authorities responded to a residential fire call on Lombar Street in Iberia. They later determined the small fire was intentionally set by Christina White on her six-month old son's blanket. Residents say they can't believe something like this would ever happen.

"I didn't think she would ever do anything like this. She, ya know, she used to come over here all the time with her little kids, talked and everything, and I didn't think she would do it," said neighbor, David Ponder.

Ponder lives directly next door to White. He says when he first heard all the commotion on Wednesday, he thought her whole house was on fire. But when he went to see what happened, he says he was wrong.

"It burnt the baby crib, a little piece of the carpet, a little bit of the wall, and that was it," said Ponder.

According to Ponder and reports, White lit her son's blanket on fire and then left the room. She later returned to her son's bedroom once he stopped crying and screaming. Ponder says White needs to pay.

"For the stuff that she did, it was wrong, it was just totally wrong," said Ponder.

Ponder also says he never would have expected something like this in a town like Iberia, especially right next door.

"This part of town is quiet. Ya know everybody looks out for everybody here and I don't know, it was weird when that happened," said Ponder.

And police agree. They can't believe this happened in Iberia either.

"I mean it's just a sad, sad situation, ya know it's really been hard on this town. I mean we haven't had anything like this occur around here, to my knowledge, ever," said Andy Long, Iberia Police Chief.

For now, neighbors like Ponder want justice.

"I just hope she gets what she deserves and honest to God I hope she can get the death (penalty) because this little baby didn't deserve it," said Ponder.

From what authorities are telling us, White's son is still in critical condition at University Hospital in Columbia. According to the neighbor KOMU spoke with, the hospital is taking it hour by hour with the six-month old. As for White, she's charged with one count of first degree arson and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

