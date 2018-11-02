Woman pleads guilty in $400,000 fraud scheme

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A central Missouri woman has admitted to stealing nearly $400,000 from her employer.

Federal prosecutors say Abbie Martin Stemper, of Versailles, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and bank fraud.

Stemper was a bookkeeper and purchasing agent at Smith Paper & Janitor Supply in Eldon from 2009 to February 2015.

Prosecutors say Stemper stole the money in various ways, including selling the company's products through her own businesses but not reimbursing Smith Paper & Janitor Supply. She also created false refunds and directed the refunds to her debit cards and various banks. And she altered the company's Amazon account profile to deposit some payments to Amazon into her personal bank account.

She also stole customer checks from a company subsidiary, White Castle Service and Supply of Springfield.