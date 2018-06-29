Woman Pleads Guilty in Baby's '01 Death

GAYLORD, Minn. (AP) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for allegedly abandoning her newborn daughter to die in some Minnesota woods a decade ago.

Amy Ann Romero, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter.

A source reports Romero agreed in Sibley County court to an eight-year prison sentence. That's double what's recommended under state sentencing guidelines.

Romero allegedly told a co-worker last August at her workplace in Missouri that she "had done something really bad in her youth." Prosecutors say Romero was living near Henderson when she gave birth and left the baby girl in the woods in April 2001.

A grand jury indicted Romero last January on charges ranging from first-degree murder to endangerment or neglect of a child.

The infant's body was never found.