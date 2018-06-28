Woman Pleads Guilty in Boy's Alcohol Death

JOPLIN (AP) -- A southwest Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the alcohol poisoning death of an 11-year-old boy.

The Joplin Globe reports that 29-year-old Linda Petrait entered the plea Monday, one day before she was scheduled to go to trial on the murder charge. Under an agreement with prosecutors, she could receive 13 years on the murder charge and five years for second-degree child endangerment. Petrait and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Dale Phillips, were charged in the July 2009 death of Phillips' nephew, Tyler Fecko.

Authorities said the two Joplin residents were playing a drinking game with the boy while he was staying at Phillips' apartment. Phillips has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree child endangerment. His case remains pending.