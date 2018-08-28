Woman pleads guilty in eastern Missouri crash that killed 2

By: The Associated Press

ST. PETERS (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman admitted that she was high on heroin when she caused a traffic accident that killed an elderly couple.

Forty-four-year-old Christine Marie Brown of St. Peters pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The accident in April 2013 killed 90-year-old Donald Gemienhart, of St. Charles, and 91-year-old Ruth Thimmig, of St. Peters. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the two were "sweethearts."

Police said Brown's car crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Gemienhart head-on.

Brown told police she had just driven to St. Louis to buy heroin capsules. In court Thursday, she said she injected heroin while she was driving and lost consciousness.

Sentencing is set for April 9.