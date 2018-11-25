Woman pleads guilty in murder and arson case

BOONE COUNTY - A Mexico woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted robbery from a 2011 murder and arson case.

Jacie Coari and her husband Ryan Coari were accused of killing 56-year-old Michael Wieberg and his 33-year-old daughter Amanda Wieberg.

A probable cause statement said Jacie Coari confessed to taking her husband on Sept. 1, 2011, to Michael Wieberg's mobile home so Ryan Coari could rob the man. Jacie Coari told authorities her husband had a gun when she dropped him off, and he admitted he had bound and killed the father and daughter.

The statement also said Ryan Coari confessed to starting a fire in the home outside of Auxvasse to destroy all evidence associated with the crimes.

Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson said Jacie Coari told investigators she went back to Mexico after dropping her husband off. Jacie Coari said when he came back, he told her he had killed the Wiebergs and burned their home.

During the investigation, Jacie Coari took authorities to a pond in Audrain County where a Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team found the murder weapon Ryan Coari used. She also told authorities she was with Ryan Coari when he tried to set fire to Amanda Wieberg's car, which he took after he murdered her and her father.

Wilson said investigators found the car in a field in Audrain County and inside the car found a duffle bag with camouflage clothing Ryan Coari wore during the murders.

Ryan Coari pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree arson. He was sentenced to two life sentences, two 30-year sentences and one 7-year sentence.

Jacie Coari was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently, and she has to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before she is eligible for parole.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information from Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson.]