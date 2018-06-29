Woman pleads guilty to bank embezzlement scheme in Aurora

AURORA (AP) — A former employee of a bank in Aurora has pleaded guilty to a $130,000 embezzlement scheme.

Forty-five-year-old Jo Ann Nickell pleaded guilty Monday. Prosecutors say Nickell was employed by Community National Bank as a customer service representative and back-up teller from Aug. 17, 2009 to July 19, 2013. According to authorities, Nickell embezzled $6,000 from the account of one the bank's customers while employed at the bank.

Prosecutors say that Nickell's actions led to a total loss for the bank of just over $130,000. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison without parole, and a fine of up to $1 million.