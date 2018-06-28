Woman pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter overdoses

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 08 2015 Dec 8, 2015 Tuesday, December 08, 2015 3:18:00 PM CST December 08, 2015 in News
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MARIES COUNTY – A Dixon woman pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after her 16-year-old daughter died of a drug overdose Christmas Eve 2014.

Starletta Blevins pleaded guilty Monday after her charges were downgraded from second-degree murder.

Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said in the probable cause statement he went to Blevins house Dec. 24, 2014 and found 16-year-old Kaylynn Moore lying dead next to him. , Kaylynn Moore's  boyfriend, 23-year-old Kyle Hurst, had called 911.

Heitman said he found Moore lying on a bed in the basement and drug paraphernalia, alcohol containers and cigarette butts in her room.

Heitman said Hurst told him Blevins recently had her prescriptions filled. Around 5 a.m., Hurst said, Blevins went into the basement shaking pill bottles and asking him if he wanted to “do a line.”

The probable cause statement said Hurst told the sheriff Blevins gave him a yellow Hydrocodone pill, and he heard her crushing pills in Moore’s bedroom while he was lying on the couch.

Between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Hurst said, he went into his girlfriend’s bedroom and crushed and snorted the Hydrocodone pill Blevins gave him. He said Moore used pills Blevins had crushed earlier.

Hurst told Heitman he “got high” and passed out next to Moore on the bed. Around 9:30 a.m., Hurst said, he woke up and Moore was dead.

Heitman said he took drug evidence that was in plain view, including a plate, knife and credit card all with pill residue next to Moore’s bed. He also said he took wire snips, a pill container and a pill grinder, all with white powder residue, from Moore’s bedroom and the basement.

Heitman said Hurst told him he, Moore and Blevins all used the pill grinder. Hurst also showed the sheriff where other illegal items were, including 17 pills and two pipes with marijuana residue, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff said he also found nine acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills under the bed Moore died on, which Hurst said Blevins gave the couple.

Blevins had another 10-year-old daughter who was in the home when Moore died, and Heitman said the girl told him she thought her sister died because of using drugs.

Heitman also said the house was in poor condition with rotten food, animal waste and trash throughout the home and the smell of urine so strong it irritated his eyes. He said there were also loaded guns and pornography the 10-year-old daughter would have been able to access.

During an interview with Blevins, Heitman said, she said Moore started snorting pills when she was hanging out with Hurst. Blevins also told the sheriff her 40 Hydrocodone pills, Xanax and Soma were all missing and that it had been filled the day before. Heitman said Blevins didn’t report the missing pills to law enforcement or the doctor’s office.

KYTV in Springfield reports this is the second time a daughter of Blevins has died. The first daughter died of similar symptoms in 2003 at age 15, the report said.

Blevins has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

