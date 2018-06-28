Woman pleads guilty to cyberstalking in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Kansas City university student has admitted to sending more than 100 emails to an instructor threatening mutilation, torture and murder.

The Kansas City Star reports 27-year-old Kenna Haight pleaded guilty to cyberstalking on Thursday. Haight was recently found competent to stand trial after telling the judge she has suffered from mental health issues.

The former University of Missouri-Kansas City student was arrested in December at her home in Norfolk, Virginia. Authorities say she sent the emails from September 2012 until her arrest.

Authorities say she wrote that "homicidal fantasies" about the instructor were keeping her up at night in an October email.

A prosecutor says Haight faces up to five years in prison.