Woman pleads guilty to helping in commission of child sex crimes

HUNTSVILLE - A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping her husband commit child sex crimes in 2015 and 2016, nearly a month after the husband was sentenced to prison.

Angie Sheets pleaded to two counts of being an accessory to endangering the welfare of a child. She is scheduled to be sentenced in late January. Each count is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Police arrested Sheets in December 2017 in connection with the case that saw her husband, Carl Sheets, arrested two months prior. At the time of his arrest, Carl Sheets faced as many as 16 charges related to child sex crimes involving as many as six victims.

Sheets pleaded guilty in November to four counts and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Before the plea, Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman said he had hoped to avoid a trial to prevent the victims from having to testify.

The investigation into these crimes took two years. A Target 8 investigation found various reasons for why the process of investigation and filing charges can take so long, including time for victims to prepare themselves to give information and possibly testify, as well as time to build the case against the suspects.

Target 8 also found the children involved in the abuse were in the Sheets' home for nine months while investigators worked on building their case.