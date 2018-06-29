Woman Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY-- A former Columbia woman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in a scheme that convinced people to invest in a venture to develop a high-tech vending machine tracking device. Gail Wilkerson, currently of Denver, pleaded guilty yesterday for her part in a scheme that bilked investors out of at least $2 million. Attorney General Jay Nixon had filed a lawsuit in February against Wilkerson, two Columbia men and companies tied to them. The defendants allegedly told the investors that at least one major bottling company was interested in buying their vending machine black box, which they said would use the Internet to track money and inventory. A six-count indictment was returned in September against Wilkerson, William McNeely and Craig Swoboda. The investigation into the two men is ongoing.