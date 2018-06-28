Woman pleads guilty to Welcome Inn murder

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman has pleaded guilty to murder and armed criminal action in the death of a man at the Welcome Inn in Columbia last November.

Jaclyn A. Rose, 34, pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.

Police were called to the Welcome Inn on Nov. 16 after a witness found Gregory J. Moore dead in his hotel room. At the time, Columbia police said he died of an apparent gunshot wound.

A video showed Rose and Moore entering Moore's hotel room. Rose was then seen leaving the room a short time later.

Rose was the last person in the room before Moore was found dead.

Fulton police had detained Rose after detectives discovered a cell phone seized from her belonged to Moore.