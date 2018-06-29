Woman pleads not guilty in 2 Kansas City firefighter deaths

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to six charges related to the deaths of two Kansas City firefighters.

The Kansas City Star reports Thu Hong Nguyen's attorney entered the pleas Monday on her behalf. She is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, arson, causing catastrophe and two counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors allege Nguyen set fire in a nail salon on Oct. 12. An investigator said in an affidavit that Nguyen owned the nail salon, while her attorney said she worked there.

The blaze spread to a building housing several businesses and apartments. Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died when a wall collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were injured.

Five businesses and 26 apartment residents were displaced.

Nguyen is being held on $2 million cash bond.