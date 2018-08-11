Woman Protests on Cell Phone Tower

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A woman protesting her family's eviction from a Springfield apartment remained on a phone tower for a third day today, despite temperatures near 90. Alice Gatimu was seated on a platform about 50 feet up the tower in Springfield. Springfield police spokesman Matt Brown says an officer used a fire department ladder truck to check the woman's condition, but she refused to come down. He says police will not try to force her down. Gatimu is seeking an apology and restitution from the landlord who evicted her family from a Springfield apartment in October. She and her husband, Steven Mwaniki, have since moved to New Jersey but had challenged the eviction. Gatimu climbed the tower at 2 a.m. Monday. Police said she may have taken supplies up with her, but it didn't appear that she had any food or water today.