Woman Recovers $6.1M in Unclaimed Property

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri state treasurer has returned $6.1 million in unclaimed property to a woman in the Kansas City area, the largest single return in state history to a business or individual.

Treasurer Clint Zweifel's office said Wednesday the property consists of a single security and was returned to the woman in November. Securities are such assets as bonds and stocks.

The woman's name and other details were withheld for privacy reasons.

Zweifel's office says it also returned $100,000 in unclaimed property recently to a St. Joseph man, consisting of 15 different securities accounts.

Earlier this year, Zweifel's office returned $1.4 million in unclaimed property to an employer in the St. Louis area. That account was made up of more than 260 individual securities accounts.