Woman Reunited with Ring After 37 years

in News Source:

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A woman has been reunited with her class ring 37 years after it went missing. A Chaffee resident whose married name is Judy McMillan lost the ring while water-skiing in 1970 on a southeast Missouri lake. A year later, Shirley Essary discovered the ring at the lake's edge while boating with her family. She recently realized she still had the ring while cleaning out her jewelry box. Essary's husband talked to the publisher of the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff, who had attended the same high school as the ring's owner. Publisher Don Schreiber matched initials on the ring to one girl in the 1971 yearbook. He then called everyone with that last name in the phone book until he reached McMillan's mother. McMillan and her ring were reunited on Saturday.