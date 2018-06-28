Woman Robbed of Purse in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A 67-year-old woman was robbed of her purse on Wednesday morning in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched around 9:42 a.m. to 2806 Rollins Road in reference to a robbery. Officers initial investigation found that a 67-year-old female victim was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect from behind. The suspect demanded the victim's purse and then fled on foot in an unknown direction with the purse.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department K-9 assisted with tracking the suspect but was unsuccessful. The female victim involved was not injured in the robbery, nor did the suspect imply that he had a weapon.

There is no suspect description and the investigation is ongoing with the Columbia Police Department.