Woman's body found in office complex

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Police in the St. Louis County town of University City are investigating after the body of a woman was found in an office complex building.

Authorities say 43-year-old Keisha Powell had been fatally shot. A worker arrived about 9 a.m. Tuesday and found the body.

Powell was an operations manager for an in-home health care service. She was featured in a 2004 St. Louis Post-Dispatch story about her efforts to gain custody of three much-younger siblings, who had spent years in foster care without her knowledge after being abandoned by her heroin-addicted parents.

University City police believe that Powell and the killer were acquainted.