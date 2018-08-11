Woman's Body Found in River

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LEXINGTON (AP) - Searchers have recovered the body of a woman in the Missouri River northeast of Kansas City. The Missouri Water Patrol says a search was launched Thursday night when fisherman called the Clay County Sheriff's Department after seeing a body in the water near Missouri City. After looking all night, the body was found nearly 20 miles downstream from where the fishermen first saw it. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.