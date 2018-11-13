Woman's body found near St. Louis community garden

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a woman's body was found near a community garden.

The body was found about 8 a.m. Monday by a man waiting at a bus stop in south St. Louis. The body was in weeds near a fence in the city's Patch neighborhood.

The cause of death has not been determined, and the victim has not been identified.