Woman's Body, Remains of Man Found in St. Louis Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Firefighters who responded to a St. Louis home found a woman who may have been dead two weeks and the mummified remains of an elderly man thought to have been dead for years.

The reports state they also found several dead dogs and cats inside the home on Friday.

Police say a woman in her 50s was found in a bathroom, and the mummified remains of a man believed to be in his 70s was found in a back room.

Neighbors say they knew the woman as Chrissy, who moved into the home about 10 years ago to take care of an older man who lived alone there.

One neighbor says nobody had seen the man since 2005, and Chrissy said he had died.