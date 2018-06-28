Woman's rings, valued at $500,000, salvaged from trash

CLARKSON VALLEY (AP) — Bernie and Carla Squitieri have two very valuable rings back, against almost incomprehensible odds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Carla took off the rings while washing dishes at their St. Louis County home on March 13 and put them on a paper towel to dry. Bernie later tossed the paper towel in the trash.

The couple realized the mistake Monday and ran to the trash can — only to realize that the garbage truck had already collected.

The rings, valued at nearly $500,000, were gone. By the time they reached Meridian Waste Service, the haulers had collected from hundreds of other homes.

Yet somehow, digging through tons of trash at a disposal site, Meridian operations manager Joe Evans found the rings.