Woman Says She Shot Intruder to Save Sister

HIGHLAND, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area woman says she shot and critically wounded an intruder because she thought he would kill her sister.

Debi Keeney shot a 33-year-old man early Sunday at her sister's apartment in Highland. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Keeney says her sister, 47-year-old Donna Carlyle, was gasping for breath because the man had her in a choke hold while demanding money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man grabbed Keeney when she stepped outside to smoke and pushed his way inside. The women say they didn't know him.

Keeney says fired what she meant to be a warning shot. She says she last fired the gun 15 years ago and is grateful that it still worked.