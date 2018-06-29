Woman Seeks New Judge, Venue for Murder Trial

CAMDENTON (AP) - A Kansas City lawyer charged in the deaths of her father and his girlfriend wants her trial moved out of Camden County.

Susan Van Note is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2010 deaths of 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson at the couple's home at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake Sun Leader reports during a hearing Monday in Camden County Circuit Court, a request for a new judge was granted but the change of venue motion will not be decided until January 2014.

Dickson died at the scene of the shooting and William Van Note was hospitalized. Prosecutors allege his daughter forged durable power of attorney documents, leading doctors to remove the elder Van Note from life support.