Woman Sentenced for Professor's Death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for an accident that killed a former Ozarks Technical College instructor. Audrey Jeanette Driscoll pleaded guilty yesterday in Greene County Circuit Court in the July 2006 accident that killed Scott Beshears. Driscoll faces a 15-year prison sentence. Court documents showed that Driscoll's blood alcohol level was .335 percent at the time of the accident. She had two prior DWI convictions in Greene County and her driver's license had been revoked until 2009. Beshears' family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Driscoll.