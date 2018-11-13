Woman Sentenced for Setting Husband on Fire

Circuit Judge John Moody said Barbara Ann Banning was responsible for the cruelest murder to ever come before his court. He sentenced the 60-year-old Verona woman yesterday in Fred Bounous's death. Assistant Public Defender Brian Smith described Banning as a caring woman who snapped after years of abuse. Relatives of Bounous have questioned the abuse claims, but Lawrence County Prosecutor Robert George says there's no excuse for the defendant's behavior. Authorities say Bounous was sitting in a recliner Sept. 17, 2004, when Banning doused him with gasoline, lit a piece of newspaper on a stove and threw it at him.