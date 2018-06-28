Woman Sentenced for Sex Abuse of Children

MARSHALL, Mo. (AP) -- A Louisburg, Kan., woman faces a long stretch in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing three young children in Missouri. Forty-one-year-old Laurie Becker was sentenced Thursday to 12 concurrent life sentences and three 15-year prison terms for 15 counts of sex crimes against children. She pleaded guilty in December. The Sedalia Democrat reports that Becker and her ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Terry Prisendorf, of Sedalia, were charged after two women reported that the couple abused them in 1996 and 1997. The victims, who were 8 and 9 at the time, were Becker's relatives who lived with the couple. A third victim came forward with similar allegations shortly thereafter. Prisendorf was sentenced in February to 11 consecutive life terms in prison.