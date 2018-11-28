Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to five years probation.
Clairyssa Lorenz was charged in Moniteau and Cooper counties for statutory rape and sexual contact with a minor at the school where she worked.
The student, 16 at the time, told prosecutors that he had sex with Lorenz for the second half of 2017.
Lorenz was an assistant softball coach for California High School at the time of the relationship.
She was charged in two counties because the sexual contact happened at locations in both counties.
The Moniteau R-1 School District confirmed to KOMU 8 that Lorenz had been an assistant softball coach and was not a teacher, and no longer works there.
More News
Grid
List
SUNRISE BEACH - The Camden County Attorney's Office is looking for a man out on bond, who escaped his GPS... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A tighter supply of Christmas trees could lead Missourians to pay more and travel farther for a tree... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is asking the public to be part of a discussion to join... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A jury trial begins Wednesday for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder, domestic assault and... More >>
in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Every Friday evening for three fall seasons, Denise Boyce stood outside Southern Boone High School’s football stadium with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
in
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson asked for an individual audit of the Department of Public Safety after the new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in