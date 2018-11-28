Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor

MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to five years probation.

Clairyssa Lorenz was charged in Moniteau and Cooper counties for statutory rape and sexual contact with a minor at the school where she worked.

The student, 16 at the time, told prosecutors that he had sex with Lorenz for the second half of 2017.

Lorenz was an assistant softball coach for California High School at the time of the relationship.

She was charged in two counties because the sexual contact happened at locations in both counties.

The Moniteau R-1 School District confirmed to KOMU 8 that Lorenz had been an assistant softball coach and was not a teacher, and no longer works there.