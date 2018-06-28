Woman sentenced for stealing from bank where she worked

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to one year in prison for charges related to thefts from the bank where she worked as branch manager.

The sentence for 53-year-old Sheila Aubuchon of Potosi was handed down Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. She pleaded guilty in March to charges for failing to report more than $100,000 in cash transactions during her employment at Belgrade State Bank.

Federal prosecutors said more than $76,000 of the funds Aubuchon failed to report involved money she had stolen while working at the bank. The indictment said she sought out vulnerable victims such as the elderly and recently deceased.

Aubuchon admitted to 67 different transactions that affected the accounts of more than 20 customers. The bank compensated the victims for their losses.