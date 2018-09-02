Woman Sentenced In Toy Gun Robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The gun was a toy but the sentence is real for a St. Louis woman - 15 years in prison for robbing a White Castle with a red water pistol.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Michelle Faye White was sentenced last week for the August 2011 holdup. White pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in November.

White climbed through a drive-through window, flashed a red water pistol at the attendant then passed a note to the cashier demanding money and threatening to shoot. A customer saw what was happening and jotted down White's license plate number.

Police went to White's apartment building. She tried to escape by jumping from the roof, about 30 feet to the ground. She broke her pelvis and arm, among other injuries.