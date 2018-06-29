Woman sentenced to 20 years for killing Missouri clerk

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an eastern Missouri convenience store clerk during a botched robbery.

A Ralls County jury found Krystal Tresler of Hannibal guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the 2013 killing of Adrienne Arnett.

Authorities said Tresler was among five people who planned to rob the store where Arnett was working just west of Hannibal and that Tresler provided her van and gave the driver directions.

Three co-defendants pleaded guilty previously. A fifth defendant goes to trial later this year.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that Tresler was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years. She had sought a retrial and acquittal, but both were denied