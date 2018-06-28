Woman Sentenced to 40 Years in Child's Murder

LEBANON — Judicial Circuit Judge Stan Moore sentenced a Miller County woman to serve 40 years in prison Friday afternoon. The sentencing is in connection with the 2008 death of 28-month-old Alexis Ward.

A press release stated that the jury convicted defendant Cheryl A. Patrick, 23, in September 2012 of charges of the second degree murder and felony child abuse of the two-year-old Miller County infant. Patrick was the regular caretaker of Alexis Ward and her four-year-old sibling, both children of Patrick's boyfriend.

Miller County paramedics transported the child on February 8, 2008, to University Hospital in Columbia where she died from severe brain trauma. The trauma is thought to be caused by shaking and blunt trauma according to state officials.

Authorities immediately began an investigation because of the suspicious nature of the child's injuries.

A Miller County prosecuting attorney charged Patrick with second degree murder and abuse of a child on May 28, 2008.

The release stated that officials sent the case to Laclede County on a change of venue. The jury found Patrick guilty of both charges in September 2012, officially recommending a consecutive 20 years on each count Friday. Patrick has a total of 40 years.