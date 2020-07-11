Woman Shoots and Misses at Burglary Suspects

FENTON (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two burglary suspects after a homeowner fired three shots at them - but missed - during an invasion of her home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says the woman awoke about 2:50 a.m. Friday and heard someone opening the front door of her home in Fenton. She looked down from the top of the stairs and saw two men standing inside the door. She fired three shots.

The burglars ran out, apparently without injuries.