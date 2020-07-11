Woman Shoots and Misses at Burglary Suspects

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 21 2014 Feb 21, 2014 Friday, February 21, 2014 11:44:12 AM CST February 21, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

FENTON (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two burglary suspects after a homeowner fired three shots at them - but missed - during an invasion of her home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says the woman awoke about 2:50 a.m. Friday and heard someone opening the front door of her home in Fenton. She looked down from the top of the stairs and saw two men standing inside the door. She fired three shots.

The burglars ran out, apparently without injuries.

 

