Woman Shot in St. Louis Carjacking

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot a woman, then carjacked her.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was able to call police, who found her with two bullet wounds to the leg. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the St. Louis Place neighborhood on the city's north side.