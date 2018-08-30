Woman shot in St. Louis neighborhood targeted by police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 36-year-woman was shot in the chest Monday morning in a St. Louis neighborhood targeted for extra patrols by police starting just hours later.

The woman was shot in her home about 5:20 a.m. in the city's West End neighborhood. City police are focusing extra attention on the West End and two nearby neighborhoods through a "hot-spot initiative." Police Chief Sam Dotson and Mayor Francis Slay planned to attend a morning roll call at which the targeted patrol effort was to be unveiled.

The unidentified victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police say she was shot while looking outside her window to check on a car alarm. The shots came from a group of four men who were tampering with her car.