Woman shot in the face in St. Louis dies at hospital

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in the face in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries. No other details were immediately released.

Editor's Note: Original image has been changed to a different ambulance photo.