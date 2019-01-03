Woman shot near Eldon, suspect arrested and charged

ELDON - Miller County deputies arrested a man Monday after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Sandstone Road just outside Eldon shortly before midnight. Deputies identified the shooter as 42-year-old Thomas Stogsdill, Jr. and said the victim had been shot in both legs.

Court documents filed Tuesday said Stogsdill told deputies he got scared afterward and threw the gun into some weeds. Deputies later found the gun.

The victim told investigators she and Stogsdill had been arguing, during which Stogsdill threatened to shoot her dog. She said Stogsdill later came outside while she was with her dog, shooting toward them and hitting her in the legs. According to the victim, she and Stogsdill had been drinking.

At the time of his arrest, Stogsdill's blood-alcohol content measured .161, more than double the legal limit.

Stogsdill was booked into jail on $75,000 bond and has been charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.