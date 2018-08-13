Woman shot to death in north St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a woman.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in north St. Louis, near the border with Wellston. The victim was shot in the chest. Her name has not been released.

Authorities say they do not have any suspects, or even a description of potential suspects.

It was the 71st homicide in St. Louis this year.