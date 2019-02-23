Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man fatally shot a woman after she made a sarcastic remark about him and commented about how he didn't pay rent.

Eighteen-year-old Marlon Davis was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 22-year-old Lakeasha Taylor.

A police detective wrote in charging documents that Davis and Taylor were among several people staying at a home. Witnesses told police that everyone was joking around Sunday when Taylor made the rent comment and everyone laughed. The witnesses say Davis then became angry, left the room, returned with a handgun and shot Taylor once in the chest.

The detective says Davis declined to talk to police. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bond is set at $100,000 cash.